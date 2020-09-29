Peterson Health reported four new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and five people are now hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The five hospitalizations are the most in September and at least 23 people have been hospitalized this month. That number could actually be higher because Peterson Health doesn't disclose the exact number of people who have been hospitalized.
Since Sept. 21, Peterson has had 42 people test positive with COVID-19 and 71 since Sept. 1. The number of people tested is 1,358 — a positivity rate of just 5.2%. Nearly 50 people per day have sought to be screened at Peterson Regional Medical Center or Peterson Health's urgent care center on Junction Highway.
However, over the last seven days that positivity number has crept back up to 8.2%. The good news is that it's still below the baseline of more than 10% positivity rate — key indicator for the state.
