FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles. The Astros are returning to Dodger Stadium, the scene of the crime. The Dodgers won't be there, but their fans surely won't let the visitors forget. While the Dodgers head to Texas for the NL Division Series, their ballpark is hosting the American League Division Series in a postseason relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Oct. 5, the Astros and Oakland Athletics will open their ALDS matchup at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)