The Kerrville Police Department has accused five people of driving while intoxicated in the last two days.
Among those accused, according to jail records, are:
Antonio Roman Martinez, arrested today, born in 1982, who has a Comfort address but who has been accused of being in the country illegally, and therefore cannot be released without the approval of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This is his second arrest on suspicion of DWI, having been convicted at least once before.
Jose Enrique Margona Zuniga, of San Antonio, born in 1989, arrested Sept. 21 on suspicion of his first DWI and released the next day on a $1,000 bond.
Nicholas Stone Gibson, of Kerrville, born in 2002, arrested Sept. 20 on suspicion of his first DWI and released the next day on a $1,000 bond.
Jordan Xzavier Castorena-Ayala, of Kerrville, born in 2002, arrested on Sept. 20 on suspicion of his first DWI and also on suspicion of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, released the next day on bonds totaling $2,000.
Trisha Nicole Sparkman, of Kerrville, born in 1982, arrested Sept. 20 on suspicion of her second DWI, having been convicted at least once before, released the same day on a $2,500 bond.
