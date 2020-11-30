Olivia Morin Pruneda
May 1927 - November 2020
On the evening of November 29, 2020, Mrs. Olivia Morin Pruneda, 93, was called home to Heaven to join her husband, Victor and family members that had passed on before her.
She was born May 05, 1927 in Del Rio, TX to Florencia and Francisco Morin. She was the middle child and grew up in Sonora. Olivia married Victor Pruneda on July 09, 1947. And they were blessed with three daughters, Lupe, Etna, and Amanda. They raised their daughters in the same house on Hays St. that Olivia has lived in until her last days. She dedicated her life to the care of her family and leaves a great legacy of long life and devoted love to her grandchildren. They were her world.
Olivia was a great cook and loved making after school meals for the grandchildren. She would chase the grandsons through the yard with the chancla to get after them. She truly had a green thumb and would keep up with her plants in every season. Olivia was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor Pruneda (Oct. 1978); sisters, Oralia Gandar, and Elida Martinez; son in law, Alfred Hernandez and great granddaughter, Kristen Hernandez.
Olivia is survived by her daughters, Lupe Lopez and husband Joe Richard, Etna P. Hernandez, and Amanda Patino and husband Juan; sister, Maria Bay Aguilar; 6 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and was loved by so many.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 03, 2020 from 1 pm – 6pm and the rosary will be recited at 6pm at Wright’s Funeral Parlor with Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 pm, Thursday, Dec. 04, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with interment to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Alfred Hernandez, Victor Hernandez, Marty Arredondo, John Arredondo, James Rodriguez, and Douglas Morris; honorary pallbearers are Joe Richard Lopez, Juan Patino and Joey Arredondo.
The family would like to thank Alamo Hospice especially Juanita for the dedicated service to Mrs. Pruneda’s care.
