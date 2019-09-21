Colt McBee finally missed on Friday, but it still wasn’t enough to completely give up his lead at the U.S. Olympic Trials for Skeet at Hill Country Shooting Sports Center in Kerrville.
The Schreiner University student missed two shots on Friday but that still left him in a tie with two-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock. McBee and Hancock have hit 198 out of the 200 targets they’ve had to hit during the three days of competition.
Today marks the final round. The top six shooters will advance to the finals today, and the winner will earn extra points heading into the next phase of the Olympic Trials, which will be held in February in Tucson, Arizona. The winners there get a ticket to join the U.S. team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
McBee’s emergence has been one of the better story lines coming into the trials. He wasn’t even ranked in the world coming in, and much of his recent success has been on the collegiate scene, where he helped Schreiner win a national championship in shooting sports last season.
McBee regularly trains at Hill Country Shooting Sports with his Schreiner teammates, and on Friday he faced challenging weather conditions.
Phillip Jungman (Caldwell, Texas) sits two shots back in third place with a score of 196, while Dustan Taylor (Liberty, N.C.) holds down fourth place with a 194 total. The only shooter to record three perfect rounds on Friday was Hayden Stewart (Columbia, Tenn.) who vaulted from 14th place up to fifth with a score of 193. Currently battling it out for the sixth and final spot in Saturday’s finals are Nic Moschetti (Broomfield, Colo.) and Frank Thompson (Alliance, Neb.), both with 192 points through three days of competition.
Knotted at the top of the women’s standings with 192 points each are Austen Smith (Keller, Texas) and Dania Vizzi (Odessa, Fla.). Smith had the best three rounds on Friday, hitting 73 of the 75 targets.
