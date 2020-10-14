SPORTS BRIEF:
The Center Point Lady Pirates defeated Stacey 3-1 Tuesday night.
Center Point fell in the first match 27-25, but went on to take the next three sets 25-7, 25-21 and 25-18.
Center Point was led by Iris Lozano who had 12 kills, 17 assists, two aces and a dig.
Destiny Johnson had a huge night with 41 assists, 11 aces and five digs for the Lady Pirates.
Defensively, Paige Ponce had 31 digs and added three aces on offense.
