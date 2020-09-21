As I get older, I realize there are things lurking when it comes to health, and I’m not talking about coronavirus. You know the everyday run-of-the-mill stuff that likes to smack you in the face, especially as you land into the realm of middle age.
Over the last five years, it seems like one annoying health thing after another has presented itself and, thankfully, I’ve been able to swat them away. So, just imagine what young Callie Escovedo is going through right now. She’s a 12-year-old seventh grader who suffered a massive stroke in July. She required two brain surgeries and then developed a rare kidney disease while she was hospitalized in Houston for most of the last two months.
Fortunately, even miraculously, Callie Escovedo was able to come home to Kerrville just seven days after undergoing a second brain surgery. She faces plenty of therapy here in Kerrville.
On Monday, during our KDT Live webcast, I was fortunate to interview some of the people who may get a chance to working with Callie, and I have to be honest: It was one of the most inspiring moments I’ve experienced during my year in Kerrville.
As part of National Rehabilitation Month, Peterson Health sent some remarkable therapists — in a wide range of disciplines — to discuss the work they do to get people back on their feet. It was remarkable because of the enthusiasm, especially to care for patients such as Callie.
During our KDT Live show we had University of Texas at San Antonio intern Marina Habashi, speech therapist Candace Ibbotson, physical therapist Courtney Delk, occupational therapist Alexis Rayborn and nurse Kaycee Schmerbeck join us to describe their typical work day. And, as I mentioned, these women look forward to helping those who can’t help themselves, but it was their devotion to stroke patients that made the biggest impression.
For some stroke patients, just the act of swallowing may need to be retaught, and that’s where Ibbotson comes in.
“I have been a speech pathologist for 38 years, in a hospital setting, and I’m passionate about what I do,” Ibbotson said. “I spend my life trying to teach people how to talk again, to have a voice and communicate. I work on swallowing and swallowing disorders that are associated with strokes or head injuries. We work very intimately with their cognition in the home so they can return to work.”
If we gave Ibbotson a full hour just to talk about strokes, she would no doubt deliver. Her enthusiasm for her work was infectious — the good kind.
Ibbotson’s passion for her work was passed along to everyone who visited our show that day. These are people who embrace the challenge of working with those who need help the most, and they savor that opportunity every day.
For instance, Alexis Rayborn is the person who will teach you how to bathe again after a stroke, and she’s unafraid to discuss her feelings about taking care of people.
“I’m very close to patients,” Rayborn said. “When this COVID thing happened and wearing PPE was a more regular part of my role, it was different. I’m literally in the shower with patients. I help them get clean.”
Rayborn’s work is critical in providing the simple self care that they need to recover from a stroke or a serious injury. It’s about the little things, especially when you spend 90 minutes with a patient, who requires three hours of therapy per day.
“I get to connect with patients, and oftentimes they will open up and share with me things they may not have been able to respectfully,” Rayborn explained. “That is the very thing I can tell my coworkers, respectfully, that can help them get throughout their day when they are working with those patients.”
For Schmerbeck, a registered nurse, her challenge is ensuring those receiving acute care in the hospital are being cared for to prevent common hospital-related injuries such as pressure sores — from lying in a bed. Helping patients move is part of her daily work.
“We do a great deal of work with the patients to make sure we turn them,” said Schmerbeck, adding that she feels a great reward in working with stroke patients, but preventing those pressure injuries from prolonged hospitalization is a passion.
If there was an underlying message from those at Peterson Health, it could best be described with the word passion. Just helping someone get fitted for a walker was a bright spot in the day for Courtney Delk, but that’s part of the job.
In the end, it’s good to know that we have so many dedicated people who go to work and want to help people, just like the kind of help that young Callie Escovedo is going to need to ensure she can lead her life to the fullest.
And for all of us, especially those of who are getting a smidge older, rest assured there are people out there who want to help and are glad to do it.
