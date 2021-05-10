A 30-year-old Ingram man is dead, and a 25-year-old Georgetown man is accused of killing him at a family gathering in Kerr County on May 9.
Patrick Louvier was pronounced dead by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Bill Ragsdale, and Damacio Sandoval Jr. was in the Kerr County jail as of Monday evening on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder. An autopsy has been ordered.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cardinal Hill Road in Ingram on May 9, regarding a shooting at a large family gathering, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The gathering was held in the wake of a family member’s death.
Two male subjects were involved in an altercation at the gathering, and according to the criminal complaint, a verbal argument between Sandoval and Louvier “escalated to the point where Mr. Sandoval fired at least four shots at Mr. Louvier,” reads the release. During the incident, Sandoval allegedly brandished a firearm at another individual in the commission of a crime, leading to his assault charge, states the release.
“This investigation is ongoing,” the release states. “As with all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.”
