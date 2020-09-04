Considerable cloudiness and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Friday evening.
Most of this activity should taper off after sunset, but I can't rule out a few lightning strikes for area football games this evening.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast this evening. Isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Brief heavy downpours, occasional lightning and gusty winds are possible near the stronger storms that develop.
Look for areas of fog to potentially develop overnight due to recent rainfall and high humidity across the area.
Lows drop into the upper 60's to lower 70's.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday. Rain chances are lower, but stray showers and storms remain possible.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 80's. Winds become East at 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
Low clouds redevelop Saturday night. It remains humid with isolated showers and storms possible. Lows drop into the upper 60's.
Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs warm into the upper 80's to near 90 degrees. Winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Low clouds redevelop Sunday night with lows in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees.
Highs approach 90 degrees Monday with stray storms possible.
A strong cold front is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday. Thunderstorms increase with the cold front and it should cool off significantly next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.