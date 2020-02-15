A Kerrville couple, who had been married for 58 years, died eight days apart earlier this month.
Art and Josie Docos had lived in Kerrville for decades after meeting in a west Texas oilfield in the 1950s. She was a petroleum engineer — one of the first women to earn such a degree from Texas Tech — and he was an electrician.
Helen Josephine Poole Docos, 83, died on Feb. 4, while her husband Arthur Soterios Docos died Feb. 12.
Josie was a Tivy High School grad before going off to college at the University of Michigan and then Texas Tech. According to their obituaries the couple met at TXL Oil Company in Midland in 1961. They were married that same year at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville.
Art, who was also 83, was born and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Soterios Docos and Anite LeMarch Docos.
Art went to school in Manchester, N.H. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Air Force. After he retired from the military in 1974, he and Josie moved back to Kerrville, Texas. He worked for many years as an electrician.
Josie and Art loved their English Sheepdogs, of which they had many over the years. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. Josie also enjoyed camping and bicycle riding. Josie and Art participated in many bicycle rides over the years.
Josie was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Betty Poole. Josie is survived by her sisters Janey Poole Priour of Kerrville, Texas, and Jackie Poole of Fort Davis, Texas. She is also survived by a niece, Becky Priour, and two nephews, Kyle Priour and John T. Priour, all of Kerrville, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandnieces and nephews and their spouses and 14 great-grand nieces and nephews.
Art is survived by many great-nieces and nephews, Andre Docos of Oswego, New York; Andy, Richard and George Docos of Manchester, New Hampshire; and Carol St. Onge of Deerfield, New Hampshire.
Art’s Memorial Mass will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 19, at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
A memorial service for the couple will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe. A private burial will be at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.
Memorials may be given to Notre Dame Catholic Church or the Disabled Veterans. The family invites you to send condolences at www. grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
