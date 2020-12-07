All but two employees — a patrol officer and clerk — at the Ingram Police Department have submitted letters of resignation, according to Police Chief Byron Griffin. Their last days are Jan. 4, he told the city council during a special meeting of the Ingram City Council on Monday morning, where councilmembers were scheduled to discuss his resignation as well as that of Ingram Mayor Brandon Rowan. Griffin submitted his resignation last week but agreed to stay on at least until mid-month to help with the transition as the city searches for a new police chief.
Councilmembers, on Monday, voted unanimously to accept Rowan’s resignation. The council is expected to accept the resignation of Councilmember Shirley Trees at another special meeting on Thursday and may appoint Kathy Rider, a former police officer in Ingram, to replace Rowan.
More on these topics can be read in previous articles on dailytimes.com and more information will be released shortly.
