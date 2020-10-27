I’m not “from” here.
I’m from a lot of places.
However, lately you hear about how being “from here” is the most important value when it comes to making decisions forthe betterment of our community.
I’m not from anywhere; I’m from the world and from God.
Although we segment our identity through places like state, county and town, we are ultimately free to enter these places both physically and philosophically.
There are no walls around these places, and many of the places I’ve lived welcome diversity of thought and people.
It’s kind of like how our country is welcoming.
Remember we are the UNITED States of America.
We understand there are some beautiful and tightly sustainable value systems inherent in cultures. I don't believe anyone with a good heart would ever try to mis-shape the already well-established positive attributes of a community.
Loyalty, inclusion, trust, common good and, most importantly, love.
Our ability to travel and learn from different ways is one of the awesome benefits we all share in America.
We are one.
People from other places should be welcomed to bring new ideas and innovative thinking to any place.
If we don’t, we grow stagnant, provincial and frozen in time.
We will never stop progress.
I grew up in a tiny town.
I was raised by educators, and we traveled extensively to great scuba diving spots around the globe, mostly entirely Black countries.
We were not in tourist destinations but Third World tin-hut neighborhoods. It was a welcome feeling to be the “other” by people who were interested, not suspicious of others.
We shared so many questions and conversations, comparing our different ways of life with fascination and the excitement of learning.
I adored the cultures and the people. How welcoming they were, how impressed to meet my dad and learn about his work and study in marine biology.
We were welcomed and loved and encouraged back.
In turn, we welcomed them in our small town of 1,500. We brought people from Brazil, Jamaica and Africa.
During the 1970s, my family was welcoming to Vietanamese refugees who came to our community after the Vietnam War. They were a positive addition to our community and culture.
My life has been so much richer for these experiences.
We never would think to change one thing about them. We hung with the Christians, the musicians, the Rastafarians and the wise old grandmothers on their tiny, brightly colored porches. Before I knew how to verbalize it, I had a feeling of world inclusion and appreciation for anything different than me.
It made my world larger and more meaningful. It made me happy and excited to meet other people made by God but who may have had different thoughts and histories. Even after becoming an adult and seeing judgment bestowed upon others, I’ve maintained my belief in Jesus’ love and inclusiveness winning over cold rejection prior to knowing.
Mia Church is a writer and photographer who lives in
Kerrville.
