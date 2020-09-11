Light north winds are in the forecast through Saturday across the Hill Country.
High pressure settles in and this will provide us with warmer temperatures and lower rain chances through Sunday.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday with highs in the 75 to 80 degree range. Warmer temperatures are possible where sunshine is observed. A few light showers and storms are possible, mainly west of Kerrville.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday night with areas of patchy fog and drizzle possible. Lows drop into the lower and middle 60’s.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine are in the forecast Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 80’s. Winds become southeast late in the day. Isolated showers and storms are possible due to daytime heating.
It will be warmer Saturday night with patchy low clouds and plenty of humidity. Lows drop into the middle and upper 60’s.
Highs approach 90 degrees Sunday as skies become partly sunny. Stray showers or thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Unstable weather develops Monday through Wednesday as two systems move across the Gulf and combine with a potential cold front.
This pattern could set us up for wet weather again next week.
