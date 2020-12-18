The Comfort Bobcats had to schedule a game against San Antonio Davenport on short notice as COVID-19 forced Karnes City to back out of a Friday night game.
Comfort traveled to San Antonio and defeated Davenport 59-56 Friday evening.
Comfort dug themselves out of a hole trailing 18-12 after the first period.
The Bobcats outscored Davenport 21-12 in the second quarter to go into the locker room with a 33-30 lead at intermission.
Alex Martinez and Oscar Falcon led the Bobcats in scoring with 12 points apiece.
The Cats improve to 6-4 on the season and will face Dilley Saturday afternoon.
