A naked man who seemed to believe he was being chased by animals was taken from the Kerrville Police Department station to the hospital, where he allegedly destroyed a door while hallucinating again.
The incident began about 1:33 a.m. April 8, when a nude ran into the lobby of the police department, said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email.
“It was determined he was hallucinating and believed he was being chased by a pack of wild animals,” Lamb said in the email. “EMS arrived and transported him to the Peterson Regional Medical Center for evaluation. He was released from the Emergency Room and provided with scrubs to wear.”
A couple of hours later, a hospital security guard called police to report someone had placed a phone call from inside a hospital building that was thought to have been locked and off-limits to the public.
“Officers arrived and saw that the glass had been broken out of one of the entrance doors,” said Lamb’s email. “Someone had thrown several rocks through the glass door. Officers also noted blood on and around the door.”
Officers entered the building and found in the elevator the same man who showed up to the police station hours before, bleeding from a cut on his hand. The man reportedly claimed he sought refuge in the building to get away from several entities that were chasing him. He was taken back to the hospital for treatment of his hand injury and referred to MHDD for evaluation, Lamb said.
The damage to hospital property was assessed at about $5,000, which is beyond the $2,500 amount needed to trigger a felony-level offense.
Police declined to identify the man, as is customary when possible mental illness is involved.
