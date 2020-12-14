A dry forecast is anticipated across the Hill Country this week as high pressure dominates the weather pattern.
Another cold front will track across the Hill Country late Tuesday, but no precipitation is expected.
Monday remains mostly sunny locally with high temperatures holding in the lower to middle 50's.
Winds return to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Increasing clouds are in the forecast overnight tonight.
Temperatures drop to near 32 degrees with upper 20's possible low lying areas.
Clouds increase after midnight with winds out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.
A dry westerly flow develops across the area Tuesday and this should allow high temperatures to climb to near 65 degrees.
Winds become west at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible during the afternoon hours.
Another windy cold front arrives Tuesday evening and it turns colder with lows around 30 degrees.
Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Sunny skies and cool temperatures return Wednesday with highs in the upper 50's.
