The board of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce has selected Brad Barnett as the business group’s new CEO and president.
Barnett, who was chosen during a Tuesday meeting of the board, has more than 20 years of business and chamber experience and most recently served as the executive vice president of tourism and facilities at the Midland Chamber of Commerce for the past nine years.
Tim Rye, board chairman of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, was enthusiastic about the choice.
“We had over 80 candidates apply for this coveted position,” Rye said in a press release. “I want to personally recognize the hard work and dedication of our selection committee and chamber members who spent countless hours and weeks narrowing down the qualified field. We are excited about Barnett joining our already successful chamber and working to serve the needs of our local business and dedicated staff.”
Barnett will officially start in January but is already working with board members as they prepare for their annual strategic planning retreat.
“I am excited to join the team, and I look forward to meeting all of our members and community leaders,” Barnett said in the release. “My family and I are honored by the opportunity to join such a vibrant and welcoming community. As ‘join success’ is the chamber’s slogan, I am proud to serve in this position and take the chamber to an even higher level.”
Barnett replaces Walt Koenig, who left to take a similar position in San Angelo.
At Midland’s chamber, Barnett led the rebranding of the Midland Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the planning and construction of the new Bush Convention Center that opened on time and under budget in September 2019, the release states. Barnett’s planning and marketing skills made him the clear choice for Kerrville, the release indicates.
“The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors would like to thank and acknowledge the incredible interim work of Kristan Weaver, as well as the chamber staff,” the release states. “Weaver, a former chamber vice president, actively operated the chamber for nine months during the difficult COVID-19 times. Additionally, the chamber staff to include Angela North, Jennifer Lord and interns Valerie Esparza and Presley Hartig, positively handled the daily operations amid many restrictions. The board is grateful for their service and excited about the new leadership and opportunities for growth.”
