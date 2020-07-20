A 28-year-old man arrested Saturday on suspicion of causing a crash on Medina Highway that killed three motorcyclists has been accused of being in the United States illegally, and he has been arrested before on suspicion of DWI.
Ivan Robles Navejas is in the Kerr County jail this morning on bonds totaling $500,000, according to jail records. But even if he could make bail, Navejas wouldn't be released without the approval of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, because an "immigration hold" has been placed on his file, according to records.
Navejas' alleged country of origin was not immediately available.
The Texas Department of Public Safety accused Navejas of three counts of intoxication manslaughter and six counts of intoxication assault with serious bodily injury.
The crash happened about 12:10 p.m. July 18 just south of Kerrville on Texas 16 and involved six motorcycles and one passenger vehicle, said Trooper Orlando Moreno in a Saturday email.
Navejas is accused of killing three riders who were part of the Thin Blue Line, a motorcycle club for active and retired law enforcement officers, along with supporters. Members of the club were traveling to south on Texas 16 from a lunch visit to Kerrville about noon on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The club was set to hold a meeting of its charitable foundation, which supports police officers across the country, later that afternoon in Medina.
In a social media post, David Weed of the Thin Blue Line said that the three who were killed were:
- Joseph Paglia, president of the club's Chicago chapter, retired officer with the Niles City Police Dept.
- Jerry Wayne Harbour, Thin Blue Line Ambassador, a retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army and a retired pilot for Eastern Airlines.
- Michael White, secretary of the Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer, U.S. Army(retired).
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Navejas, who was driving north into Kerrville, crossed the center line and hit at least nine members of the club.
The crash happened just south of Lantana Road and just north of Las Colinas Drive. From the scene, at least two of the motorcycles appear to have caught fire. A small cross has been placed at the scene.The Kerr County Sheriff's Office offered prayers for families and friends of the deceased.
"Please keep our brothers with the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club in ya'll's prayers," stated a social media post by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
During Monday's commissioners court meeting, Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew offered prayers.
“It was really hard on our emergency responders, because they knew those folks," Belew said. "When you arrive on scene of somebody you know, it’s tough on you, so our prayers for those families."
Navejas was arrested on Nov. 5, 2016, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and on Nov. 18, 2018, on a felony warrant out of Bexar County, according to jail records. Navejas had been charged in Bexar County with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
It's not clear whether Navejas was ever prosecuted on a DWI charge following his 2016 arrest; a search in the county's criminal court databased yield no results. The disposition of his Bexar County charge was not immediately available.
