AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half to help Auburn pull away and beat Texas Southern 80-63 on Tuesday night.
Auburn (4-2) has won three straight including a 74-71 victory over Memphis in Atlanta on Saturday. Justin Powell, a freshman who matched his career high with 26 points against Memphis, added 15 points and six assists against Texas Southern (2-4). Jaylin Williams also scored 15 points.
Michael Weathers had 11 points and Galen Alexander scored 10 for Texas Southern, which shot 58% in the first half but just 40% in the second.
Texas Southern built a 40-39 halftime advantage. Auburn opened the second half on a 22-6 run, capped by Flanigan's 3-pointer, and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way.
Auburn is 42-3 (.933) in regular season non-conference home games under coach Bruce Pearl. That mark is second among all Southeastern Conference programs since 2014, trailing only Arkansas (57-3, .950).
Auburn has won 31 straight regular season non-conference home games and hold a perfect record in each of the last four seasons. Auburn is also 24-0 against teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
