Several residents were arrested recently on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
In the most serious case, a Kerrville woman with at least two prior DWI convictions was accused of the offense again.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Stephanie Michelle Beach on June 6 and recommended she be charged with a third degree felony punishable by as many as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law. A DWI usually is a misdemeanor, but it’s a felony in Texas if the defendant has at least two prior convictions.
Records show Beach, born 1982, received her second DWI conviction in 2014. She had a prior DWI conviction in Kerr County in 2010.
Beach was released from the county jail on June 6 on a $5,000 bond.
Others recently accused of misdemeanor DWI include:
Christopher James Pepper, born 1999, arrested June 7, released same day on $1,000 personal recognizance bond
Patrick Lynn Ferguson, born 1961, arrested June 7, released next day on $2,000 bond.
