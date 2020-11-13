We can expect more of the same tonight across the Hill Country.
Low clouds, patchy fog and patches of drizzle or light mist may occur across the region through daybreak Saturday.
Overnight lows remain very warm with readings in the lower 60's.
Winds veer to the south and increase to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Saturday morning starts out cloudy with areas of fog, drizzle or perhaps a shower in the forecast.
Highs top out in the lower 80's with gusty south winds in the forecast throughout the day.
Showers and a couple of thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening as a cold front tracks across the region.
Lows eventually fall into the 40's by Sunday morning.
It will be breezy, cooler and much drier Sunday with highs in the lower 70's.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible Sunday afternoon.
30's are possible for overnight lows Sunday night into Monday.
