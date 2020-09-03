Following the police chief’s announcement he’ll retire this month, Kerrville City Hall is reaching out to KPD officers to find out what they want in their next leader.
Kerrville city spokesman Stuart Cunyus provided The Times with this update on the process:
“City Manager Mark McDaniel has been meeting with small groups of both command staff and frontline Kerrville Police Department officers to receive input regarding the experience, qualifications and attributes they would like to see in the next police chief. Mr. McDaniel reports that those meetings are ongoing and have been very productive, as has the response to the city’s social media posts (i.e. Linkedin) advertising the position. We have already received significant interest from candidates from Texas and across the United States, and Mr. McDaniel expects to begin initial application reviews in mid-September.”
By the time Kerrville Police Chief David Knight announced his retirement late last month, a selection process already was underway, officials said. His last day will be Sept. 10 and Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason will serve as interim police chief.
