A manhunt involving several agencies ended in Kerrville on Monday afternoon with several arrests and charges of assaulting police officers and forging checks.
It all started Saturday when Kerrville resident Randy Rios was accused of conspiring with other men to pass forged checks at a bank in Windcrest, northeast of San Antonio. The men left the bank, got in a vehicle, and as Windcrest police arrived to investigate, driver Rios rammed the police unit, said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service contacted the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office that day to let them know Rios was wanted on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and forgery. Local law enforcement officers were on the lookout for Rios until Monday, when he was sighted by a sheriff’s deputy. Patrol Sgt. Clint Massingill saw Rios riding as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Ranchero Road, Hierholzer said.
Sheriff’s deputies, state police, KPD officers and at least one federal marshal were involved in stopping the vehicle in the 300 block of Quinlan Street, where Rios was arrested. Another man in the vehicle, Bruno Pina, was jailed on a warrant issued on charges of methamphetamine possession and a parole violation on a weapons conviction.
Several officers and deputies showed up to provide backup to take Rios into custody.
A third suspect, Trenton Ford, who also was wanted in relation to the Saturday incident, was tracked down in Kerr County later on Monday. He tried to flee officers about 5:30 p.m., “but was also taken into custody without any injuries,” Hierholzer said in an email.
“If you assault a Peace Officer we will find you and we will use all our manpower to do so,” Hierholzer said. “In this case the wanted subject gave up peacefully. If he would not have, we were prepared to use whatever force that would have been necessary to take him into custody.”
Rios has been jailed 12 times in Kerr County since 2010, on accusations including marijuana possession, possession of synthetic marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon, violating bond, evading arrest or detention on foot, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle, bail jumping, public intoxication, illegally failing to identify himself to police, possession of methamphetamine and violating parole.
Pina has been arrested 14 times in Kerr County since 2012 on accusations including running a stop sign and having no driver’s license, bail jumping, marijuana possession, resisting arrest, theft, misdemeanor assault, delivering marijuana, felony drug possession, misdemeanor drug possession and unlawfully possessing a firearm too soon after a felony conviction.
Ford has been arrested three times in Kerr County since 2017, on accusations of forgery, methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
