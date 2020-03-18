Pet owners looking for a new home for their pet ought to consider alternative means besides surrendering to the Kerr County Animal Services, according to Karen Guerriero, who sits on the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Board.
“I think it’s a great idea that Kerr County decided to limit the volume of public visitors to drop off personal pets and public intake,” Guerriero said. “It’s to protect their staff and to keep status quo with their shelter so they can focus on sanitation.”
The county shelter has indefinitely ceased taking in pet surrenders in order to prevent as much human contact as possible due to the spread of the new coronavirus. They are also not sending dogs or cats to any of the out-of-the-county rescues.
Pet adoptions, owner reclamations and intake of strays will still continue. Euthanizing operations — which happen when the animal shelter is too full — will not change.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report there is no evidence that pets can pass the new coronavirus to humans.
“If you feel you are in a situation where you must surrender custody of your dog or cat, please contact Kerr County Animal Services by phone (830-257-3100), so we can give you some resources on alternatives to surrender,” reads an announcement from the shelter.
