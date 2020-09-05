Kerr County offices, including those located in the courthouse at 700 Main St. in Kerrville and at the West Kerr Annex at 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram, will be closed for business on Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.
The Kerr County Commissioners Court session that would normally take place on Monday morning in a first-floor courtroom at the courthouse has been rescheduled. The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“County elected officials would like to remind residents to be safe and responsible in their celebrations over the holiday weekend, particularly in regard to upholding precautions of social distancing and face coverings,” a county spokeswoman said in an email. “Additionally, officials remind citizens that there remains a ban on open-flamed, outdoor burning — including campfires — in two of Kerr County’s four precincts. (There is not a current burn ban in place for Precinct 1 and 3.)”
County offices will resume their regular business hours on Tuesday.
There will be no interruption of service in law enforcement or emergency services.
The next county holiday after Labor Day will be Columbus Day, which will be observed with the closing of county offices on Monday, Oct. 12.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September and was a creation of the labor movement. It is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers. It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.