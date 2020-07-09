A friend of mine commented on Facebook on Saturday their surprise that the courthouse did not have any flags out for the holiday weekend. I thought maybe they were waiting until the 4th to put them out. However, I noticed that there was really no sign of the holiday in Kerrville. Neither the courthouse nor city hall were flying any flags. I drove to Stonewall and as I passed through Fredericksburg the entire town was decorated. City hall, almost all of Main Street and Marketplatz. In a country with such division we need to remember we still live in the greatest country.
Marlena Lau, Kerrville
