Center Point Athletic Director Guy "Bubba" Walters notified us Thursday afternoon that the Center Point Boys Basketball Team will be shut down for the next two weeks.
A positive COVID test was reported on the roster and this has forced the team to shut down until early December.
Coach Walters said he would keep everyone updated on the situation.
Comfort ISD also notified the Daily Times that the Comfort Deer Basketball Program has been shut down until after Thanksgiving due to COVID-19.
According to Comfort ISD, "The Comfort Deer Basketball team experienced a positive COVID case and will quarantine through the Thanksgiving break. Games with Jourdanton, Randolph, and Harper will not be played. The girls will return to the court on Tuesday, December 1 against Center Point."
More to come as details are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.