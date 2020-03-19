A few weekends ago, hotels around the area were bustling with people, which has become the norm in Kerrville. The Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center, the area’s largest, had almost full capacity, filling 170-180 rooms.
This week, they have 10-15 rooms filled.
“We just try to control what you can as far as labor and purchasing and so forth,” said General Manager John Helm. “(We) try to keep everybody that you can busy and doing different projects and getting things that were on the back burner done.”
The Quality Inn & Suites in Kerrville saw about 95% occupancy last weekend, but as of Wednesday, it’s practically empty, according to Nishant Singh, a front desk worker.
“It’s just barely started,” Singh said. “I don’t know how things are going to work in the future.”
The tourism scene in Kerrville is a big one, and the town depends on hotel occupancy funds and sales tax revenue for city financing. Since 2016, the year-over-year gains in tax revenue has been about $100,000 per year. But the novel coronavirus has ground travel to a halt across the nation, and Kerrville is no exception.
The city could stand to lose $1 million in revenue.
But Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau President and Chief Executive Officer Charlie McIlvain urges people to keep calm — this halt in tourism is likely temporary.
“We’re certainly down, but we’re doing what we can to keep things moving forward,” said McIlvain. “It’s not a sky-falling situation — it probably appears that way right now — but everybody’s working to do what they can to be ready to greet the larger groups of visitors before they’re returning.”
Between the months of March and April, there were about 100 conventions, reunions and gatherings planned, McIlvain said. So far, there have been about 30 cancellations. That’s almost 30%.
“The good thing is we still have two-thirds of our groups that are on the books,” McIlvain said. “We’re contacting those meeting planners and assuring them at this point that we’re taking all the precautions we can and encouraging them not to panic and to work with us and we’ll work with them.”
Many of the groups that still stick to their plans meet for outdoor activities, which is a benefit in this situation because their activities are not confined to close spaces, McIlvain said.
He added that businesses around the area are working to use alternative means to help customers, including tourists, get what they need, such as using drive-thru or delivery options.
City leaders don’t know the actual fiscal impact of this drop in tourism, as hotels remit occupancy tax once a month and sales tax is remitted on a two-month delay, according to Chief Financial Officer Amy Dozier.
Hotel occupancy tax and sales tax numbers for this month will be available April 15 and May 8, respectively.
“Thankfully, the city’s financial position is strong,” Dozier wrote in an email. “However, we do expect a negative economic impact from COVID-19, and we are actively preparing for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.