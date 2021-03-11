County officials are again asking the public to tell FEMA about damage related to the recent, severe winter storm that caused damage and power/water outages across the state and region.
“We need more property owners to report their damages so we can stand a chance of getting Kerr County designated for FEMA’s individual assistance,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas in a press release.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management must submit individual assistance damage reports to the federal government by March 21, according to the county.
“Those results then will be used by FEMA to determine whether our local folks will qualify for individual assistance in the form of federal aid,” Thomas said in the release.
Property owners in Kerr County who suffered any kind of damages — minor or major — in the recent winter storm should report that damage by visiting https://arcg.is/uOrOb or calling the toll-free number 1-844-844-3089.
The breakdown of the 346 total damage reports submitted so far is: 96 major damage, 84 minor damage, 31 affected and 135 minimal damage, the county reports.
“The reason we’re imploring property owners to report at this point is because we’ve only had 346 surveys completed so far out of our entire county,” Thomas said in the release. “Our county suffered a lot of damage during the storm, and the simple fact is, we need more people to report if we’re going to get needed assistance that will help individuals rebuild, repair and recover.”
Kerr County was approved by FEMA for public assistance, which will make it eligible to receive federal funds for repairing and/or rebuilding infrastructure damaged by the storm, according to the county.
If FEMA approves the county for individual assistance, several other recovery programs will be made available, according to the county, including:
U.S. Small Business Administration
Through the U.S. Small Business Administration, low-interest disaster loans are being made available to homeowners, renters and businesses in FEMA Individual Assistance-designated counties. Visit disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or contact 1-800-659-2955 for more information.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
The Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner received federal approval to SNAP recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals and for the replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to impacts from the severe winter storm. Contact 2-1-1 for more information.
Disaster Unemployment
The Texas Workforce Commission is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance through March 26, for Texans in FEMA Individual Assistance-designated counties who lost their jobs, along with self-employed individuals who have been unable to work. Visit twc.texas.gov or contact 1-800-558-8321 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.