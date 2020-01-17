Acclaimed Americana Recording Artist Robert Earl Keen celebrates his 13th annual one-night only concert event for The Hill Country Youth Orchestras. Also, back by popular demand, he is bringing his very special guests the highly acclaimed Quebe Sisters to the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville, TX on March 7.
Robert Earl Keen has recorded 19 albums and has performed thousands of shows with no end in sight. From his humble beginnings on the folk scene, he has blazed a peer/critic, fan-based trail that has earned him living legend status in the Americana music world. Keen remains as committed to and inspired by his muse as ever. Keen’s accolades include the 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award from Texas A&M University, the 2015 BMI’s Troubadour Award, the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame Award in 2012. He was also inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2019.
With over fifteen years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America, Europe, and Russia.
Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music.
Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters. Audiences are transfixed, then blown away by the innovative Quebe Sisters.
Along with headlining their own shows they’ve shared stages with American music legends like Willie Nelson, George Strait, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Ray Price, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, Riders in the Sky and many others.
Over more than one hundred and thirty Hill Country Youth Orchestras, ages six through eighteen, will join the festivities and open the concert. This year the HCYO students will perform selections by Broadway composers of the 20th Century — Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Lowe, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Steven Sondheim. All proceeds (100%) from every ticket sold will go directly to The Hill Country Youth Orchestras Scholarship and Endowment Funds which provides the opportunity for children from first grade through twelfth grade to participate in the only tuition free youth orchestra music program in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.