In March, County Judge Rob Kelly had discussed implementing a curfew locally to curb what he saw as a rise in juvenile crime just after schools closed due to the pandemic.
But Kelly, who handles juvenile cases, indicated recently that the increase he saw early on didn’t maintain momentum.
“There’ve been random incidents, but in terms of a real problem with the juveniles, no — it’s been pretty level,” Kelly said during a recent interview with The Kerrville Daily Times.
Kelly said he did notice that there’s been an uptick in mental health cases.
He also serves as the judge in charge of issuing civil commitments, and he’s noticed more homeless people on the mental health docket.
“Homeless people are very vulnerable, and I would say it’s very nerve-wracking to have no home and then you have a (pandemic),” Kelly said. “And so the paranoid schizophrenics … they’re not handling this well at all.”
