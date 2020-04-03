Officials in Gillespie County said there is now a second positive test for the coronavirus for a resident there.
In a news release, officials said the case is associated with travel outside of Texas. The individual is experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home.
While there are no known public exposures, the Texas Department of State Health Services is supporting Gillespie County in identifying any close contacts of the patient while sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed.
Gillespie County Judge Mark Stroeher emphasized that this case resulted from travel outside Texas.
“We need to voluntarily restrict our travel for essential services and to maintain social distancing – minimum of 6 feet from others. Working together we can minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
