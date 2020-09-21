Beta remains a tropical storm Monday morning and is moving towards the Texas coast.
As of 10:00 a.m. Monday, Beta was producing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
Beta is moving West-northwest at 7 mph and was approximately 75 miles south-southwest of Freeport, Texas.
Tropical Storm warnings are in effect from Port Aransas, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.
Beta will take aim on the central coast of Texas today and should move inland tonight.
40 mph wind gusts have been observed at Port O'Connor, Texas during the past couple of hours.
Storm surge is expected to impact areas from Port Aransas to Sabine Pass, Texas.
Locally, we can expect a few showers to impact the area today and tonight.
I truly think the heaviest rainfall will be observed well to our east, but brief downpours cannot be ruled out.
Highs range from 72 to 77 degrees for a high temperature Monday. North winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph during the day.
Rain chances based on the latest models are showing up at 30% and will favor areas east of Kerrville.
I'll keep showers in the forecast through daybreak Tuesday with lows in the middle 60's and gusty north winds overnight.
