Because it hasn’t rained in a while, oil and grime have accumulated on roadways, making it more dangerous for driver’s after this morning’s precipitation.
“This is the fifth wreck we’ve had today for that reason,” said Cpl. James Salaz this morning as he prepared to head to the hospital to wrap up his investigation into a two-vehicle wreck on Goat Creek Road.
A pickup heading into town was rounding a curve on that road near the 2200 block when its rear lost traction on the slippery surface, and the vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, colliding with a sedan. Salaz said the driver of the car didn’t appear to be severely injured, but she was taken to a hospital, because she was reporting various pains.
The wreck happened not long after 9 a.m. and wreckers had cleared the scene by 9:45 a.m. Responding agencies included the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ingram Police Department.
According to an article published by the U.S. Army, drivers who encounter a sudden downpour are advised to stop for a break and allow the oil to wash away.
"Typically, it takes about a half hour of steady rain to remove the accumulation of oil drippings," the article states. "When you get back onto the road, avoid riding in the center of the lane because that is most slippery area. Instead, ride in the traffic wheel ruts to take advantage of cars pushing the water off the road in front of you."
KDT staff meteorologist and writer Cary Burgess added that because today's rains have been light, the grime and oil doesn't get completely washed off the roads.
"If it had rained heavier, it probably would have washed it off a lot better," Burgess said.
