A 21-year-old Kerrville man has been reported missing and police are seeking information that could lead to his discovery.
A relative of Jonathan Hillyer’s called the police on Aug. 31 to report the man missing, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. The relative, who reported not having spoken to Hillyer since Aug. 8, described him as a black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
Lamb said a information about Hillyer has been entered into the Texas Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
“If anyone has information regarding Hillyer’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477 (TIPS). Callers can remain anonymous,” Lamb said in a Sept. 4 email.
