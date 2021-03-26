Dry weather conditions prevail across the Hill Country Friday.
Under sunny skies, high temperatures top out in the lower to middle 80's.
South winds average 10 to 20 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Humidity values drop to between 10 and 20 percent, which will produce elevated wildfire and grassfire dangers across the area.
Tonight, low clouds redevelop around midnight.
This will be a sign that moisture levels are increasing from the Gulf of Mexico.
Low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 50's initially, warming to near 60 degrees by daybreak Saturday.
Fog and patchy light mist or drizzle may occur for a few locations after midnight.
