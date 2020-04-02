Every day seems like there’s a major story in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, but Thursday was consequential for those living in Kerr County and our other Hill Country communities.
With orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the city of Kerrville and Kerr County opted to follow the governor’s lead and urge people to stay at home over the coming days as the world wrestles with fighting COVID-19, the virus that comes from the novel coronavirus.
In a live broadcast, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn urged people to stay at home, to perform only essential activities such as going to the grocery store and getting gas. All around Kerrville on Thursday, there were signs of compliance of the governor’s orders that went into effect at midnight.
The hit here for the community is that Abbott has taken this matter seriously in the last two weeks. He may have stumbled a bit on Tuesday by not making it intentionally clear about his direction, but in a video Wednesday, the governor firmly stated what he wanted to do.
“With COVID-19 spreading across Texas, I issued this Executive Order that requires all Texans to stay at home except to provide essential services or do essential things like go to the grocery store,” Abbott said in a video address. “Now I know this is a great sacrifice, and we must respond to this challenge with strength and with resolve. By following social distancing practices, we will slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Making this happen is going to take a great deal of personal responsibility. Every member of our community and state must take their role in stopping the spread seriously and change their behavior. We’re probably going to have some difficult days ahead of us, but adherence to these orders should be taken seriously — and with a measure of respect for your fellow residents.
MISS: COMPLAINING ABOUT THE RESTRICTIONS
There are many who are still trying to compare COVID-19 to the flu that strikes the U.S. annually (just visit our Facebook page), but they’re missing the point — badly.
It’s not the flu. In fact, the two illnesses are running side by side in a race to see which one can kill more people worldwide. The failure to understand that COVID-19 is not the flu, that it’s something far worse in many cases, is staggering to us as an editorial board.
It’s routine that we see people parrott the lines that the “cure can’t be worse than the illness.” Well, it turns out both the illness and the cure are pretty bad. Many people who had initially dismissed this illness as nothing but hype have been horrified by the outcomes as COVID-19 has rampaged across the country.
President Trump is right in saying this is a war, and wars require sacrifice. It’s something that a lot of us haven’t had to experience because of the prosperity we’ve enjoyed for so many years. However, this illness threatens to do great harm to our people — to our friends and family. It has already done great harm to our economy and way of life.
Most importantly, we should all understand — and remember — that illnesses or medical emergencies happen when we least expect, including during a pandemic. If we can beat this, we can protect Peterson Regional Medical Center from suffering a catastrophic surge of new cases, and that’s where the true measure of success will rest.
