Cold temperatures continue across the Hill Country.
A cold front blasted through the area around 11 a.m. Monday bringing much colder temperatures and gusty winds across the region.
A few chilly showers also developed across the Hill Country.
Rainfall totals have remained fairly light.
It appears that clouds will be with us through Wednesday morning.
We also have a good chance of light rain, fog and drizzle in the forecast tonight through Tuesday.
Low temperatures will likely fall to levels between 35 and 40 degrees by daybreak.
Wind chills should fall into the 20's overnight tonight.
Overnight, rainfall totals of 0.05" to 0.15" are possible most areas.
TUESDAY COLD SNAP
Computer models are all over the road with regard to high temperatures Tuesday.
I prefer the colder numbers in anticipation of clouds and rain in the area.
Models range from as cold as 34 to as warm as 55 degrees for a high Tuesday.
I am sticking with highs between 40 and 45 degrees.
Either way, it will be very cold and light rain showers will make it feel even colder outside.
North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph producing wind chill values in the 20's and 30's throughout the day.
Bundle up!
As a disturbance tracks across the area, there will be a good chance of showers in the forecast throughout the day.
RAINY AND COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Rain coverage and cold temperatures should continue through at least Wednesday morning before clearing takes place from west to east Wednesday afternoon.
DRY FRONT THURSDAY
Sunshine returns Thursday and this should warm us back into the 60's Thursday afternoon.
