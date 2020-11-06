High pressure continues dominating our weather pattern across the Hill Country.
We can expect partly cloudy skies across the region Friday night with lows in the lower to middle 50's most areas.
A few low-lying areas could drop into the 40's, but this would be far and few between for most locations.
Saturday brings partly sunny skies and more of the same with highs in the middle to upper 70's.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph during the day tapering off to 5 to 10 mph each night.
Low clouds and fog are more likely Saturday night into Sunday with high humidity and lows in the middle to upper 50's.
Sunday features more clouds potentially, but it remains partly sunny and humid with highs in the middle to upper 70's.
I will mention a slight chance of showers Sunday and morning drizzle may also occur each morning Sunday and Monday.
Lows may hold in the 60's Monday night.
Models are backing off on a cold front next week and keeping the colder air north of the region, but I will continue monitoring the situation.
