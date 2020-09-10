In this photo taken on July 27, 2019, German quarterback Alexander Honig poses for a photo ina TCU uniform after participating in a football camp at the Big 12 Conference school in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU offered Honig a scholarship after the workout. Honig looks and sounds the part of big-time American college football recruit. The quarterback is nearly 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. He has a scholarship offer to play at TCU. But the unusual part is Honig is German. It's rare for an American college program to recruit a European as a quarterback. The 18-year-old Honig is taking his talents from Bavaria to Texas with dreams of becoming an NFL QB. (Susanne Honig via AP)