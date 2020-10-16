Sunshine is in the forecast Friday with highs in the lower to middle 70's for the remainder of the day.
North winds average 10 to 20 mph tapering off by sunset.
Clear skies continue Friday evening. It will be cool with overnight lows in the 40's most areas.
There is a chance that low clouds could spread across the region towards daybreak Saturday as a southerly flow quickly returns across the Hill Country.
Partly sunny skies and higher humidity will be in the forecast Saturday with highs approaching 80 degrees.
Gusty south winds increase to 15 to 25 mph and gusty during the day.
Lows remain in the 50's and 60's Saturday night with low clouds likely.
Highs approach 90 degrees Sunday with southerly winds in the forecast and a low chance of showers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.