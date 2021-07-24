A weak ridge of high pressure will finally make an appearance this summer. This sets the stage for above-average temperatures and below-average rain chances this weekend through the middle of next week.
SUNNY AND HOT SATURDAY
A brief period of low clouds will start the day off Saturday. Skies become sunny in a hurry for most areas.
High temperatures are expected to soar into the lower and middle 90s.
South winds will provide a little relief at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Blended models show rain chances at zero percent locally. I won’t rule out a stray storm just in case, but it would be unexpected if a storm actually develops.
SEASONABLY MILD SATURDAY NIGHT
Fair skies are in the forecast Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is close to seasonal averages.
SUNNY AND HOT SUNDAY
Sunday should come close to becoming the hottest day we have seen in 2021 so far. Humidity values should actually be lower for most areas. Dry air heats up faster than moist air, so highs end up in the middle 90s. A few areas could be hotter than that.
South winds average 5 to 15 mph during the day.
MONDAY LIKELY REMAINS THE SAME
High pressure will center across the Hill Country on Monday with highs in the middle 90s.
Humidity values should be drier than average Monday afternoon, with patchy low clouds during the morning hours.
Sunshine prevails each afternoon.
