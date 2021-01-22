WOMEN'S HOOPS
SCHREINER 84, CENTENARY 40
The Schreiner women’s basketball team handily defeated Centenary 84-40 Friday afternoon in the Mountaineers home opener this season.
Schreiner improves to 3-0 on the season and will face Centenary again Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Stephens Family Arena.
Schreiner jumped to a 24-12 lead in the first quarter and continued the onslaught against Centenary going on a 26-6 run in the second period.
At the break, the Mountaineers built their halftime lead to 50-18.
Sydney Williams scored 15 points and had 17 rebounds for the Mountaineers.
Josline Hernandez came off the bench scoring 15 points during her 27 minutes on the court.
Hernandez recorded seven rebounds and had a steal defensively.
Miranda Vallejo scored 12 points and Gabby Ivarra added 11 points scoring in double digits for Schreiner.
Ivarra had 10 rebounds defensively.
Schreiner shot 43.8 percent from the field and went 14-for-20 for a free throw percentage of 70 percent Friday afternoon.
Schreiner combined for a total of 56 rebounds overall as a team.
MEN'S HOOPS
CENTENARY 79, SCHREINER 75
Alex Dehoyos scored 16 points and had four steals in a SCAC Conference matchup between Schreiner University and Centenary Friday evening.
There were only 50 people in attendance due to COVID restrictions on the campus of Schreiner University.
Centenary defeated Schreiner by the final score of 79-75.
Nicholas Vann came off the bench for the Mountaineers and scored 14 points, but committed seven turnovers.
Centenary scored 31 points off of turnovers Friday evening against the Mountaineers.
J'Sean Miller scored 13 points and Darion Jones added 10 points.
Jones led the Mountaineers in rebounds with a total of 11.
Off the bench, Brennan Zeiner and Corbin Hurd had seven rebounds apiece.
Schreiner was efficient in the paint scoring 28 points and the Mountaineers scored 6 fast break points.
Schreiner's season opener against Southwestern on the road was cancelled last weekend, so this was Schreiner's season opener.
Schreiner starts the season 0-1 overall, 0-1 conference.
Schreiner will have an opportunity to avenge Friday's loss when they host Centenary at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Family Arena.
