The Center Point Pirates had to scratch their Friday night match against Harper on the road.
Center Point Head Coach Bubba Walters said, “The game versus Harper will be Nov. 6 at Harper at 7:30 p.m.”
All of his football players were sent home to quarantine for 14 days.
They would be eligible to play again just in time for the Oct. 30 matchup on the road against Brackett.
“The seniors decided that they wanted to play the game against Brackettville with no practice and I left that up to them,” Coach Walters stated. “I was very proud of their decision; they only have two games guaranteed left.”
According to Walters, the boys will be doing online classes and will be studying game film.
“We will have zoom meetings during the athletic period,” Williams said.
He said there is a lesson to be learned through all of this.
Walters concluded, “That’s life. It’s thrown us a curveball and we have to respond to it and handle this situation with character.”
