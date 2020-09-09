A strong cold front will remain draped over the Texas Hill Country Wednesday night into Thursday.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will fall into the 50’s and 60’s.
Ahead of the front, temperatures remain in the 70’s with a few 80’s being reported.
Very heavy rainfall was observed across portions of the Hill Country Wednesday.
Portions of Kerr County have received one to three inches of rain. The heaviest rainfall was observed just west of Kerrville and Ingram.
Most of the area picked up totals between 0.50” and 2” as of 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
COMING UP:
Cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with a good chance of rain in the forecast.
Low temperatures fall into the 50’s with winds becoming north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Some of the rainfall could become locally heavy resulting in localized flooding.
Remain cautious on area roadways and be prepared for low water crossings to flood in the event heavy rainfall is observed.
Rain chances taper off Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon, but showers remain possible. Highs end up in the lower to middle 60’s. North-northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
I’m still going colder than the models with lows in the 50’s Thursday night. Showers remain possible although most of the rainfall should become light to moderate in nature.
Low rain chances continue Friday with highs in the middle 70’s. It could remain in the 60’s if skies remain completely cloudy.
An unsettled weather pattern continues through the weekend.
