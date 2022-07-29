Above-average temperatures and dry weather conditions are in the forecast throughout the weekend.
The weather pattern generally looks rainfree across the Hill Country. Stray showers or thunderstorms may develop each day, but rain chances are very low for most of us.
Meanwhile, the Saharan dust layer brings headaches to those who are sensitive to dust particles. The dust layer spreads across Texas on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in hazy sky conditions over the weekend. This also spells trouble for those who suffer from allergies.
As of press time, the dust looks worse on Sunday than it appears on Saturday. Either way, it will be a little hazy over the weekend.
MORE OF THE SAME
Morning stratus clouds give way to mostly sunny skies early in the day. Cumulus clouds pop up during the afternoon hours.
Unfortunately, there is only a 3% chance that a thunderstorm could develop out of the cumulus cloud deck late in the day.
South winds average 10 to 20mph throughout the day. Highs warm into the upper 90s across the entire area.
MUGGY OVERNIGHT
If you are looking for a weather change Saturday evening, don’t hold your breath. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight.
Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 70s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 20 mph. It may be breezy for a few hours between 6 p.m. and midnight.
CARBON COPY SUNDAY
The stubborn ridge of high pressure remains pesky and does not budge very much on Sunday.
This creates another day of high heat and low rain chances.
Mostly sunny skies allow daytime highs to warm to near 98 degrees.
South winds will be just a tad lower, between 10 and 15 mph.
Once again, there is a very low 3% chance of a thunderstorm late in the day.
A DEGREE OR TWO COOLER MONDAY
The humidity will be slightly higher on Monday. As a result, low clouds may be a little more noticeable. This could delay the heat a little bit longer.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s. It’s not much, but it should be a degree or two cooler than the weekend high temperatures.
There is a slightly better 10% chance of rain during the day.
