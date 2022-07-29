Weekend forecast
Above-average temperatures and dry weather conditions are in the forecast throughout the weekend.

The weather pattern generally looks rainfree across the Hill Country. Stray showers or thunderstorms may develop each day, but rain chances are very low for most of us.

