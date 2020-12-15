A 68-year-old resident of a gated community west of Kerrville was killed Monday by a neighbor when an argument escalated into a gunfight, according to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
A press release from the sheriff's office states that Kenneth Brown, a 71-year-old retired Custom's officer, fatally shot Mart Hanna, a retired Houston police officer. Brown was not injured, according to the release.
The sheriff's office investigation began about 3:41 p.m. Dec. 14, when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Honor Drive, which is in The Horizon neighborhood.
"Upon arrival officers discovered that there had been a verbal disturbance between two residents in the subdivision," states the press release. "The disturbance led to both residents pulling guns and exchanging gunfire."
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
"As with all death investigations the results will be referred to a grand jury," states the release.
