Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. S winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.