Bobbie Nell Crider
August 1927 - December 2020
Bobbie Nell Crider, 93, of Medina, passed away on December 2, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. Born August 27, 1927, in Murray, Kentucky, she was the youngest of seven children born to Charles L. Nanny and Gela McNabb Nanny. The family settled in Kerrville, Texas, in 1929. Bobbie Nell attended Kerrville schools, and eventually met and married the love of her life, Wilton Crider, in 1951.
After Bobbie Nell and Wilton were married, they moved to their ranch in Medina, Texas, where they raised 4 children and were involved in the ranching and rodeo industry. They ran Crider’s Rodeo and Dance Hall in Hunt, Texas. Bobbie Nell and Wilton were well-known for their style of dancing the Cotton-Eyed-Joe. They had many friends in the Texas Hill Country community and were deeply loved by many.
Bobbie Nell is survived by one sister, Ann Parrish. She also leaves behind her children, D’Ann Crider Singleton, Joan Crider, and Cody Crider and his wife Diana. She was also blessed with two grandchildren, Clint Singleton and his wife, Nicole; Kellie Singleton Hohertz and her husband Wes; and two great-grandchildren, Steeley Singleton, and Miles Hohertz. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, and others that were like family to her during her lifetime. Bobbie Nell was always proud of her family and said that “they all turned out to be good people.”
Bobbie Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton, her parents, one daughter, Donna, one brother, Joe Nanny, and four sisters, Fredia Elizabeth Nanny, Charline Nanny Rogers, Pauline Rodgers, and Dortha Nanny Schrader.
A small graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 3 pm at the West Prong Cemetery in Medina. Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels, the American Brain Trust, or the charity of choice.
Family members request that guests practice social distancing and eliminate physical contact such as handshakes to protect the health of everyone.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.