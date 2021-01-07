The main weather story revolves around a potential storm system this weekend across the Hill Country.
Models suggest we could experience a wintry mix Saturday night into Sunday, but models remain in disagreement about temperatures and precipitation types at the moment.
Sunny skies continue across the region with highs in the lower 60’s Thursday afternoon.
North winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible for the remainder of the day.
WIDESPREAD FREEZE TONIGHT
Clear skies are in the forecast overnight with temperatures dropping to between 25 and 30 degrees most areas.
Winds become light out of the north at less than 10 mph after midnight.
SLIGHTLY COOLER FRIDAY
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Friday.
High clouds could move in during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees.
Northeast winds average 5 to 10 mph.
COLD AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT
A few high clouds are in the forecast Friday night with chilly overnight lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Light northeast winds are in the forecast Friday night.
INCREASING CLOUDS SATURDAY
Clouds increase Saturday with highs in the middle 50’s.
Winds become east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
WINTRY MIX SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY??
Models are still trying to figure out how a low pressure system will impact our region over the weekend.
There is a risk for rain across the entire area Saturday night and Sunday.
Areas along and north of a line from Leakey to Kerrville and Comfort will have a chance of seeing a wintry mix as temperatures hover close to the freezing mark late Saturday night into Sunday.
Models continue trending colder with highs in the 30’s and 40’s Sunday with precipitation in the forecast.
